Will The Donald trump the Fed?

Ever wonder what the Fed is and what it does? Every country has a central bank, which is in place to guide the country’s economy and promote stability. They do this by managing areas like interest rates, the money supply and, to some extent, currencies.

In Canada, we have the Bank of Canada. In the U.S., they have the Federal Reserve, also commonly called the Fed. It has long been argued central banks need to be independent of the political party in power to ensure they are acting in the best interest of the country and its people.

In Canada, we have several layers of protection to ensure our central bank remains completely independent. Go online to bankofcanada.ca/about to learn more.

In the U.S., all seven members, including the chairman and vice-chairman, are appointed by the president of the United States. They have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate but, now that all levels of the U.S. government are Republican-dominated, that might not mean much.

I am sure we are all interested to see what will happen when Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. After many of his comments during his campaign around current Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, her days may be numbered. In fact, there are even rumours of individuals interested in getting rid of the Fed entirely.

One of the rumoured people getting some attention is John Allison, a longstanding bank executive, who has put forth the idea of getting rid of the Fed. He recently met with Trump and his team as a possible candidate for Treasury secretary. As in many of my columns, I go off on a topic and then have to bring it back to what the heck the relevance is to us in Canada or Kamloops. In this case, the Fed has an impact on everyone, everywhere.

Speculation is it will raise interest rates this month and plan to raise them a few more times next year. Big increases are not expected, but even 0.25 per cent done three times would move the Fed funds rate from 0.50 per cent to 1.25 per cent. Once this happens, all the banks follow.

Will the Bank of Canada follow suit?

If we raise rates here that should, in simple terms, cause our dollar to go up. It would be good for snowbirds, but not that great for exports, especially oil. If we do follow, we could see mortgage rates rise. The current five-year rate in Canada is about 2.5 per cent.

If rates go up by 0.75 per cent, that is a 30 per cent increase. If you have a $400,000 mortgage, your interest charges would increase from $10,000 a year to $13,000 annually.

I don’t think this should wipe people out, but trends tend to continue and I would not want to be holding a great deal of debt if rates continued to increase for a longer period.

The long-term average rate for a five-year mortgage is in the five to six per cent range. Now, if the Fed gets a new chair (one who is a radical) or is eliminated altogether, we will be in a completely new world. We might have to consider building a wall.

