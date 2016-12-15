WILLIAMS: WolfPack fans, it’s time to brush up on your math

At this point, the Canada West could decide to settle ties with dodgeball, play basketball on Astroturf and award a university program to the South Kamloops Titans and I wouldn’t bat an eye.

OK, OK, it’s not quite at that point yet, but boy, it’s getting close.

On Tuesday, the Canada West Universities Athletic Association reminded its fans and media of yet another wrinkle it has introduced for the 2016-2017 basketball season — the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI). It’s another in a long line of dubious decisions from university basketball’s governing body and, if history is any indicator, it would be the last.

As KTW reported in November, playoff berths in the 2016-2017 campaign will be awarded to the conference’s top 12 teams, with No. 1 through No. 4 receiving byes to the second round and No. 5 through No. 12 playing in best-of-three first-round series.

Simple, right?

Well, in order to account for the fact basically every team in the conference will play a different schedule this season — all against programs of varying strength — the Canada West will use a mathematical formula to determine RPI, an indicator or strength of schedule.

The team with the greatest RPI, representing the most difficult schedule, will be awarded the No. 1 seed — yes, you read that right — and every playoff position through No. 12 will be decided the same way.

Now, get your calculators out Thompson Rivers WolfPack fans.

RPI will be calculated using the following formula: 25% team winning percentage x 1.2 away win + 0.8 home win, 50% opponents’ average winning percentage and 25% opponents’ opponent’s average winning percentage.

Out of curiosity, I set out to try calculating the WolfPack’s RPI to this point in the season. I filled an entire notebook page with the math. It took me 35 minutes and I still got it wrong. I have a science degree and took university-level calculus. Yes, Canada West is planning to post RPI on the standings page of its website, but it adds another layer of complexity to an association that is increasingly difficult to follow on a year-to-year basis.

It’s like changing the name of Canadian Interuniversity Sport to U Sports or the Vancouver Canucks’ brass talking about the post-season year after year — deep down, you just know it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

The organization’s coaches are equally frustrated. The WolfPack’s Scott Clark and Scott Reeves lamented constant changes to the schedule and playoff structure at the start of this season, pointing out that, in a decade, they had played the same schedule in back-to-back years just a handful of times.

Then there’s the post-season.

“The one criticism I have would be the playoff structure,” Reeves said at the time.

“The playoffs — that’s how you get to the national tournament. So, if there’s an imbalance in the schedule, that really doesn’t sit well with me, in terms of seeding for the playoffs.”

The Canada West has backed itself into a corner, though, by building a conference that has 17 basketball teams — seventeen — and placing them all in one division. Even professional basketball, in which players are paid millions and travel budgets are massive, has two conferences of 15 teams each.

I’m not going to pretend to have all the answers, but the problems started when the association started awarding every college-turned-university admission. Heck, even coaches in the Canada West are uncertain of how to fix things. But let’s pick a structure and stick with it — preferably one that the casual fan can understand and doesn’t require a calculator and a math degree.

At the end of the day, I guess there’s no reason to get all that worked up about RPI or the complexity of post-season qualification and seeding. Within a year, I expect it to all be different anyway.

Maybe next year we can play Rock, Paper, Scissors to determine the Canada West Final Four. Pick Rock. Nothing beats good ol’ Rock.