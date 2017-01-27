Windhorst, WolfPack happy to finally be home

Rachel Windhorst has probably been hit harder than most by the Thompson Rivers WolfPack’s travel schedule this season.

The outside hitter, who is in her first season in the Canada West after playing her rookie and sophomore campaigns for the Saint Mary’s Huskies of Atlantic University Sport (AUS), is finding Western Canadian volleyball a different animal than that on the East Coast.

This weekend will mark Windhorst’s 15th and 16th regular-season matches for the WolfPack, while an entire campaign in the AUS is just 17 games.

And, with three AUS teams in Halifax, two in New Brunswick and one in Newfoundland, a season playing all 12 Canada West teams spread across three time zones is nothing like she’s used to.

“It’s pretty different because in the Canada West, we always play games on Fridays and Saturdays, whereas in the AUS, maybe you have a Wednesday game, a Sunday game and you never have back-to-back games,” Windhorst told KTW.

“In the Canada West, it’s a little more tiring in that way, because it’s always you have to rebound next day, next day, next day, whereas in the AUS, maybe you have a few days off between games.

“But you drove everywhere in the AUS, whereas here [there’s] more flying, which is, in a way, nicer.”

The WolfPack (6-8) will be home to the Regina Cougars (3-13) on Friday and Saturday, two of five matches to be played at the TCC in the season’s second half.

Action begins at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Playing at the Tournament Capital Centre this weekend might feel a little unfamiliar for the Wolves. Thompson Rivers hasn’t played a regular-season match in Kamloops since a Nov. 19 loss to the UBC Thunderbirds.

Since then, the club has been to Edmonton, Calgary and Langley and sat through a Christmas break and two bye weekends.

So, while the pains of the regular season have been especially difficult for Windhorst, the entire team has struggled in one way or another.

“Being on the road kind of drains us a bit. It’s good to be back,” rookie setter Abby Spratt said.

“It has been a while, but I think these last couple weeks we’ve really found our mojo — especially against Trinity [Western Spartans]. I think our team is starting to come out of that shell and it’s good to get back into the last couple weeks of the season.”

The relief of returning home might be offset by the dangers of playing a team like the Cougars.

While Regina ranks 12th in the 13-team Canada West, expecting to win based on an opponent’s record can be a fatal mistake.

“I guess, in a sense, that’s the million-dollar question,” WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm said when asked how to avoid overconfidence heading into the weekend against Regina.

“Hopefully, our girls learned some lessons. Mount Royal dropped one against them [Regina] after easily winning the first night, winning the first two sets on the second night, then Regina came back and beat them three straight.

“They practise as much as we do. I think sometimes people forget that. ‘Oh, they have three wins.’ But they’re in the gym the same amount of time as us, so they can do some things well.”

Men looking to bust streak

It’s a matchup of two teams struggling to find the win column.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack (1-13) will take on the Regina Cougars (0-16) in men’s volleyball this weekend at the TCC, with the Pack looking to end a nine-game losing streak and the Cougars owners of their own 16-game winless skid.

Game time is 7:45 p.m. Friday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday.