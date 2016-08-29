Wine on Save-On shelves by Thanksgiving?

This construction site in the middle of the Save-On Foods store at Columbia Place — near the frozen food section not far from the till area — will soon be home to a wine vendor. An official with the Overwaitea Food Group said the plan is to have the wine section open in October.

Dave Eagles/KTW

After a turbulent approval process at Kamloops City Hall, Overwaitea Food Group director of wines Steve Moriarty said the Sahali Save-On Foods is on track to open its wine section in early October.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll be selling wine before Thanksgiving,” Moriarty said.

Using a VQA wine licence purchased from the now-closed Discover Wines, the Sahali store plans to offer about 1,000 B.C. wines. (VQA wines are regulated by the B.C. Wine Institute, and must be produced from 100 per cent B.C. grapes and pass a panel taste-test.)

The section will resemble those the company has already opened in Kelowna and the Lower Mainland, and will have a dedicated team of staff who are able to make recommendations to customers. Moriarty said he expects the team will be slightly larger than the staff originally in place at Discover Wines.

Preparations are already underway at the store, located in the Columbia Place shopping centre where a section of aisles have been curtained off in preparation for wines.

Moriarty said the current job for staff is to find ways to make room within the store.

“Right now it’s like a giant puzzle,” he said. “Everything needs to be restructured so we can fit all of the current products that we have in there, in addition to the additional square footage we need for the wine department. It’s like rearranging the furniture.”

Bringing wine to its shelves hasn’t been a straightforward process for the company.

Its first attempt to gain permission from Kamloops city council was shot down for being overly broad — in addition to VQA wines, the language initially given to city hall included for B.C. cider produces, sake and meads in the store’s product mix, though company and B.C. Wine Institute representatives have said those would not have been allowed with a VQA licence.

City councillors also raised concerns about health impacts from increased alcohol presence in the community and the store’s effect on nearby government and private liquor stores, which opposed the wine section.

When the store tightened its application earlier this summer, council agreed to let it proceed.

Moriarty said the company is happy to be moving ahead.

“We’re candid that we’re thankful and it’s a great opportunity for us, and we’re looking forward to selling British Columbia locally produced wine in that store, and we know our customers are supportive of it,” he said.

The store will likely kick off the new section with a promotion featuring Kamloops wines.