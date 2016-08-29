Winery amphitheatre another intrusion in quiet area

Editor:

Re: KTW, Aug. 23:(Plans for amphitheatre at Monte Creek progressing through TNRD):

I hope they do a better job of considering the neighbourhood than they did with the bird cannons and their wind turbines, both of which are incredibly intrusive.

We live across the South Thompson River and Highway 1 within sight of their wine-tasting building.

The turbines sound like a helicopter hovering over your house and they had the bird cannons going all night when they first started them.

When asked to please turn them off because birds don’t fly at night, the manager told me he was surprised I could hear them.

They are like a shotgun being fired every few minutes in bursts of three.

The amphitheatre will definitely add yet another downgrade to our peaceful area unless they only allow acoustic shows, which is doubtful in this age of louder-is-better performances.

Monte Creek is not turning out to be the good corporate citizen we hoped it would be and we now do not buy its wine because of it.

Ken Wells

Monte Creek