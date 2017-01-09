Winter blast continues with heavy snowfall

If you live on a cul-de-sac, don’t expect to see City of Kamloops snowplows until Wednesday at the earliest.

While city crews have been working around the clock since snow began falling on Sunday, streets supervisor Joe Luison said crews are focused on arterial and main roads and don’t expect to hit local roads until about 32 hours after the end of a snowfall, which was not expected to taper off until late Monday night.

“Things are going pretty good, crews got a good jump on it yesterday and are out and about again today,” Luison told KTW on Monday. “We’ve got a contractor ready to go and equipment’s up and running, sidewalk plows are going. It’s just a matter of staying on top of those arterials and bus routes and going from there.”

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said six centimetres of snow fell on Kamloops overnight Sunday, with two to five more centimetres piling up yesterday.

Luison said once the snowfall ends, the city will prioritize main roads, then side streets, followed by local roads such as cul-de-sacs.

He encouraged drivers to be patient and give plow trucks room to work, and asked that residents avoid clearing snow from their driveways into the street.

“And once we do get into the local streets, if you can avoid parking on the roadways and cul-de-sacs and such, it would be a lot of help to us,” he said. “We can do a better job.”

Parks workers were headed out Monday night to carve new paths for bus riders on arterial roads. Luison said staff is creating one-metre wide clearances in the windrows on those routes.

For the rest of the week, expect clear but cold conditions.

“We do have an Arctic front coming through and a ridge of high pressure building from the north, so that means it’s going to clear out and get cold,” Charbonneau said. “And part of that is you’re going to get some nice strong winds.”

Charbonneau said highs of -8 degrees C and lows of -17 C are swhat Kamloopsians should expect for the remainder of the work week.

But warmer weather is on the horizon toward the weekend.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a trend in our long-range forecast of things warming up and, hopefully, staying warm and not dropping back into another freeze,” Charbonneau said.

While this winter has been colder than most, Charbonneau said the city has not set any records for chilliness.

Luison said the city had begun removing some of the larger windrows from streets when the new snowfall cut that work short. Once the weather clears, he said the city will return to its broader clean-up effort.