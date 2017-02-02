Winterhawks best visiting Blazers

The Portland Winterhawks doubled the visiting Kamloops Blazers 4-2 on Wednesday at the Moda Center.

Collin Shirley and Luc Smith scored in the second period to give Kamloops a 2-1 lead, but the Winterhawks scored three straight goals to earn the victory.

Skyler McKenzie, Jake Gricius, Evan Weinger and Caleb Jones tallied for the Winterhawks, who went with Shane Farkas between the pipes.

Dylan Ferguson made 34 saves in a losing effort for the Blazers, who will play the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Wash., on Friday.

Kamloops (31-18-2-2) is second in the B.C. Division, nine points behind the Prince George Cougars, four points ahead of the Victoria Royals and six points in front of the Kelowna Rockets.