Witness to hit and run seeks driver of pickup truck that was damaged

Witness to hit and run seeks driver of pickup truck that was...

Editor:

On Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 12:40 p.m., I witnessed a hit and run in the parking lot of Fiesta Mexicana/Notre Dame Tires on Notre Dame Drive.

The suspect vehicle was turning right off Notre Dame and into the parking lot when it struck a pickup truck.

The truck is a grey GMC/Chevy crew cab. It should have white paint from being struck on the front right corner.

I have a strong feeling the passengers of that vehicle were having lunch at Fiesta Mexicana.

When I returned to the scene about five minutes later, after following the suspect vehicle to get the licence-plate number, the pickup truck was gone.

The suspect (male) was driving a white, two- or four-door Volkswagen Jetta that will have damage to its right rear.

Hopefully, this will either encourage the suspect to come forward or find the victim so I can give them the plate number of the car that hit their pickup truck.

I can be reached by email at drewhumphries@hotmail.com.

Drew Humphries

Kamloops