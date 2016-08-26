WolfPack at home to start new campaign

Ryan Glanville and the TRU WolfPack will undergo their first test of the Canada West season tomorrow at Hillside Stadium. The No. 1-ranked UBC Thunderbirds are in town. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Allen Douglas/KTW

John Antulov’s expectation for the WolfPack’s third Canada West season is simple: “For me, it’s just to take that next step again,” he said.

It’s one of sport’s great clichés — taking the next step.

Players talk about taking the next step in their development. Managers hope their club takes steps toward being a contender. Coaches laud steps forward, bemoan steps back.

But what does taking the next step really mean for men’s soccer at Thompson Rivers University? Four wins instead of three? A better-than-.500 record? Being competitive night-in and night-out? A playoff berth?

“First year, we didn’t expect anything from first year,” Antulov said. “We knew what we were going to get in our first year.

“Second year, I think we definitely took that next step and we were a couple matches away from potentially making the playoffs.

“This year, I think we need to look at it and say, ‘We need to be battling for one of those playoff positions.’”

The 2016-2017 Canada West campaign gets underway this weekend for the Wolves, who will open the season at Hillside Stadium playing host to the UBC Thunderbirds tomorrow and the Victoria Vikes on Sunday.

Kickoff both days is slated for 1 p.m.

Thompson Rivers won’t be able to ease its way into the regular season — the visiting clubs squared off against one another for Canada West gold last season, with the Thunderbirds eking out a 2-1 double-overtime victory against the Vikes and later claiming bronze at the CIS national championship.

In the Canada West’s annual pre-season coaches poll, UBC was ranked the league’s No. 1 team, followed closely by No. 2 Victoria. Thompson Rivers, meanwhile, was ranked No. 9.

But this weekend’s results aren’t foregone conclusions. The Wolves feel the matches will provide a litmus test for where their team truly is.

“I think for us, I don’t mind playing them right off the bat,” said Ryan Glanville, the Pack’s leading scorer last season. “It will be a good test for us. Depending on those results, I think it will help showcase not only where we stand within the whole scheme of things, but also what we can work on to get to that level if we’re not quite there yet.

“That will be, probably, the hardest weekend out of all of them. So getting that out of the way, it’s something where we can kind of look forward and say, ‘OK, the big battles [are done], we’re ready to go after that.’”

Yes, the WolfPack lost 2-0 and 3-0 in its two games against UBC last season, but the club rebounded from a 5-1 defeat in its first contest against Victoria to win its second match against the Vikes 4-2. It was arguably the biggest win in the program’s history as a CIS school.

The defeat of the Vikes was one of three victories for the Wolves on the season, another coming against the Fraser Valley Cascades and the last in a tilt versus the UNBC Timberwolves. The Pack also tied matches against the UBC-Okanagan Heat, the Cascades and the Timberwolves to finish the year 3-6-3.

Thompson Rivers’ second season in Canada’s top university sport league was acceptable, if pedestrian.

But if the club is to take that fabled, “next step,” acceptable won’t cut it. They need wins against the teams they should realistically beat and a few of those draws have to be converted to victories.

They need to be better than 3-6-3. They expect to be better than 3-6-3.

“I think for this year, it’s making playoffs, but not only making playoffs, but being a good playoff team, really challenging for a Canada West title,” said third-year defender Finlay McPhie.

“I think we’ve got the guys that can do it.”

On the road

The WolfPack women are in Edmonton to play in an exhibition tournament this weekend.

TRU’s first home game of the regular season is slated for Sept. 17.