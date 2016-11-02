WolfPack basketball teams ranked as playoff clubs

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack will have a pair of playoff teams this season, according to the Canada West coaches poll released Wednesday.

The annual team rankings, compiled based on votes from the conference’s head coaches, have the men’s WolfPack finishing 10th in the 17-team Canada West and the women grabbing the 12th-and-final post-season berth.

Thompson Rivers’ men’s program received 134 points (each vote carries with it a point value), while the women received 104.

Topping the chart in men’s action are the defending Canada West champions, the Calgary Dinos, who had 252 points. The Regina Cougars are on top the women’s chart, with 256 points.