WolfPack continue to weather adversity

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack have faced their share of adversity this season.

When training camp broke in the fall, the roster already looked a little different than head coach Scott Clark might have expected.

Nineteen-year-old guard Evan Helgason was expected to miss the season after suffering a wrist injury training in the offseason. Eighteen-year-old guard Jordan Komarniski would be red-shirting after a summer dealing with medical issues. Jonathan Layne, a 22-year-old guard who had come to the Pack from Toronto, tore his ACL in workouts in September.

But the club persevered, putting together a .500 first half, going 5-5 in their first 10 games.

Now, with the season’s second half set to begin tonight with a game against the Victoria Vikes (2-6) at the Tournament Capital Centre at 8 p.m., they’ll have to overcome another hurdle — the loss of second-year and former all-rookie guard Jeff Tubbs.

Tubbs, who was among this season’s leaders in minutes per game (27.8) and assists per game (2.4), has the left the Pack for personal reasons.

It’s another void Thompson Rivers will look to fill.

“It’s kind of by committee,” Clark said, asked how the WolfPack expects to handle Tubbs’ loss.

“It was good we got to play down in California and try to figure things out. These are usually things you figure out at the beginning of the year, but we tried to sort that out over a two-game stretch in California.”

Clark’s clubs have often done well handling adversity. Last season, the WolfPack finished second at the Canada West Final Four and qualified for the CIS nationals, despite the team admittedly not having the same sort of depth as some of the other top contenders.

Now, the Wolves will look to navigate a second-half schedule — which, in addition to the Vikes, includes contests against the Winnipeg Wesmen (6-4), the Fraser Valley Cascades (3-5), the Calgary Dinos (7-1) and the Regina Cougars (5-3) — with a shortened bench.

“I’ve been happy with how we have handled things,” Clark said.

“As a group, we control the factors that are under our control and those things that aren’t, we don’t really tend to pay much attention to.

“That’s this year, but it’s really previous years as well. We’ve had a core group of guys that have been able to focus on what’s important and what you have control over.”

In California, the WolfPack won games on both Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, defeating the West Coast Baptist Eagles 97-94 and the Antelope Valley Pioneers 76-75.

Clark expects the action over the break will have his team ready for a Vikes club that had a tough first-half schedule.

“Their backs are up against the wall right now. I would expect you’re going to see a desperate team,” he said.