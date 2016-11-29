WolfPack eighth at UBC

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack finished eighth in the women’s standings at the Canada West Universities Athletic Association Swimming Championships on the weekend, held at the University of British Columbia.

The conference championship, which included seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams, marked the Thompson Rivers’ first foray into team competition.

The WolfPack women’s relay team finished, made up of Breena Rusnell, Gabrielle Dagasso, Taylor Carmichael and Joelle Young finished eighth in both the 4×200-metre freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle.

Rusnell had a strong weekend for the Wolves, qualifying for three separate consolation finals. She finished sixth in the consolation of the 50m freestyle, fourth in the consolation of the 100m freestyle and eighth in the consolation final of the 200m individual medley. She was also 19th in the 50m freestyle.

Dagasso’s best finish of the meet was a 21st in the 200m backstroke, while Carmichael grabbed 17th in the 800m freestyle. Young was 17th in the 200m breaststroke.

Jagdeesh Uppal’s best finish was 18th in the 50m breaststroke. He was also awarded the Student-Athlete Community Service Award for men’s swimming for the second consecutive year.

The UBC Thunderbirds won gold in both the men’s and women’s events.

Megan Dalke, a Kamloops Classic Swimming club product and member of the T-Birds, won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle, a bronze medal in the 400m IM, a silver medal in the 800m freestyle and was part of the school’s gold-medal winning 800m freestyle relay team.