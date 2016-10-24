WolfPack heartbreak — TRU relinquishes playoff position on season’s last day

This one is going to sting for a while.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack came up short in their final road trip of the Canada West regular season this weekend, losing to both the Victoria Vikes and the UBC Thunderbirds and relinquishing the conference’s fourth-and-final post-season berth to their rivals from UBC-Okanagan.

The men’s soccer season is over.

“The players were pretty gutted at that point, but when you leave your destiny in someone else’s hands, that can happen,” WolfPack head coach John Antulov told KTW on Sunday morning.

“We had many opportunities over the last little bit to put it away and get those extra points. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that. So we really have nobody to blame but ourselves for that.”

The Wolves had their fate in their own hands entering the weekend, but didn’t perform with their season on the line. They surrendered three goals in the second half against Victoria to lose 3-1 on Friday and dropped a 2-1 decision to the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday, finishing the season 6-9-1.

The losses, coupled with the UBC-Okanagan Heat defeating the Thunderbirds 3-2 in extra time on Saturday, pushed Thompson Rivers out of playoff contention.

The Kamloops club needed just a single point in one of its last three regular season matches to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in program history, but was unable to secure even a draw against the Fraser Valley Cascades, the Vikes or the T-Birds.

“Obviously, disappointed, no question,” Antulov said.

The club had good spells in both matches of the weekend, he said, but missed opportunities reigned. Antulov felt the Wolves could have done a better job mentally and it was a few minor lapses that sank their season.

“At the end of the day, with what happened yesterday, it really came back to bite us.”

As the group left the pitch at Thunderbird Stadium and watched the online scoreboard for the final 15 minutes of the match between the T-Birds and the Heat, it appeared they may have lucked out and snuck into the post-season. As the clock ran out on the match between the clubs, the score read 2-2.

Thompson Rivers had the advantage in a tiebreaker against UBC-Okanagan.

But in extra time, the Heat managed to put one more into the cage, shutting out the Pack.

“It’s a pretty frustrating end,” said WolfPack striker Ryan Glanville, who led the club in points and goals. His 11 markers were third in Western Canada.

“We felt decent about how we were playing in both games. I think it was the story of our season, right? We’ll be playing well for large portions of the game and then a couple costly mistakes will sort of change the tide for us.

“When you don’t take care of what you need to do, that can happen. And it did.”

Glanville said his frustration with surrendering a playoff position to UBC-Okanagan — a team he felt the Wolves were clearly better than — was tempered by optimism for the future.

The way this season ended is going to stick with the WolfPack, but there are good pieces in place.

The club won’t lose any players next season and boasted one of the most potent offences in the Canada West.

If they can do a better job of keeping the ball out of their net next season — a year in which they will host the U Sports national championship at Hillside Stadium — the WolfPack won’t just be in title contention by virtue of their automatic berth. They could be there on merit.

“We just keep building on it,” Glanville said. “This year, it’s another step in the right direction.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be disappointment that we didn’t make the playoffs but, at the end of the day, we’re starting to realize how good we can be if we start fixing a couple pieces.”

As for the playoffs

The No. 1 Alberta Golden Bears will play host to the No. 4 Heat in the Canada West playoffs this week, one of four quarter-final matchups that will see the top four Pacific and Prairie division teams cross over for winner-take-all contests.

In the other matchups, the No. 2 Trinity Western Spartans will play host to the No. 3 Mount Royal Cougars, the No. 2 Calgary Dinos will be home to the No. 3 Fraser Valley Cascades and the No. 1 UBC Thunderbirds will play at Thunderbird Stadium against the No. 4 Lethbridge Pronghorns.

The Canada West Final Four will be held the following weekend, at the home of the highest remaining Prairie Division club.