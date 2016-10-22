WolfPack lose on Island, playoffs hang in the balance

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack didn’t do themselves any favours Friday night.

The Wolves, on the Island to face the Victoria Vikes, surrendered three second-half goals to blow a 1-0 lead and drop their eighth match of the season.

Thompson Rivers head coach John Antulov said it was a disappointing contest.

“We played strong with lots of scoring opportunities in the first half,” he said.

“The first 15 minutes of the second half saw us get a great scoring chance, but they tied it up on a beautiful goal. Their other two goals were the result of them taking advantage of two counter attacks.

“We need to refocus for tomorrow and capitalize on our shots on goal. We didn’t do that in this match.”

Thompson Rivers took the lead in the 37th minute in Victoria, with Yuya Nakano scoring his second goal of the season on a pass from Mitch Popadynetz.

But Victoria rebounded to score in the 63rd, 74th and 83rd minutes, to take the 3-1 lead. Despite out-shooting the Vikes 23-14, and having a 15-3 edge in corner kicks, the Pack couldn’t capitalize to draw even.

Noah Pawlowski took the win in the Vikes goal, while Claye Harsany was tagged with Thompson Rivers’ loss.

The Vikes were in last place in the Pacific Division heading into Friday’s contest and their victory against the Wolves could be a devastating blow to the Kamloops club’s attempts to secure a playoff berth in 2016.

Despite the loss, Thompson Rivers maintained a slight grasp on fourth place in the Pacific Division, with 19 points courtesy of its 6-8-1 record.

The UBC-Okanagan Heat lost to the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday — the T-Birds scored in the 90th minute to win 1-0 — and are fifth with a 5-8-2 record and 17 points.

The Heat will face the Vikes Saturday, while the Pack will head to Vancouver to face the T-Birds.

A victory or a draw against UBC will be enough for the Wolves to earn their first post-season berth as a U Sports program. Should the Kamloops club lose and the Heat defeat the Vikes, UBC-Okanagan will leapfrog Thompson Rivers to secure the fourth and final playoff position in the Pacific Division.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Vancouver.