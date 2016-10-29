WolfPack lose to Pandas, Golden Bears

Thompson Rivers went without a victory in volleyball action Friday night, with the men’s club losing in straight sets — 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 — to the visiting Alberta Golden Bears and the women’s team dropping a 3-2 decision — 13-25, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 16-14 — to the Alberta Pandas.

The programs will face off in a rematch on Saturday night, with the women beginning action at 5 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre and the men’s contest getting underway at 6:45 p.m.

Rachel Windhorst and Kendra Finch led the way for the WolfPack women Friday, with Windhorst tallying 14 kills on 35 chances to go with one ace, 10 digs and two block assists and Finch notching 13 kills on 46 swings along with one ace, 17 digs and two block assists.

Rookie setter Abby Spratt had 45 assists and four service aces, while defending U Sports player of the year Iuliia Pakhomenko had nine kills on 37 chances, two aces, eight digs and seven block assists.

On the men’s side, Tim Edge led the Wolfpack with seven kills on 16 swings. Setter Tyler Pomietlarz finished the match with 19 assists, one block and seven digs.