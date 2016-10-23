WolfPack lose in Vancouver, bounced from playoffs

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack fell one point short of making the Canada West playoffs on Saturday night, losing 2-1 to the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver.

The loss, coupled with a 3-2 extra time victory for the UBC-Okanagan Heat in their game against the Victoria Vikes, dropped the WolfPack to fifth place in the Canada West, on the outside looking in on the post-season.

The Thunderbirds, the Trinity Western Spartans, the Fraser Valley Cascades and the Heat qualified for the playoffs in the Pacific Division, while the Alberta Golden bears, the Calgary Dinos, the Mount Royal Cougars and the Lethbridge Pronghorns secured berths in the Prairie Division.