WolfPack loses pair at Hillside

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack was shut out in a pair of home matches on the weekend, losing 4-0 and 3-0, respectively, to the Trinity Western Spartans and the Fraser Valley Cascades at Hillside Stadium.

The Pack is 1-5 on the season, while the Spartans improved to 5-0-2 and the Cascades to 4-1-2. Thompson Rivers has been outscored 25-2 to this point in the season.

The Wolves will be on the road next weekend, in Victoria to face the Vikes (3-1-3) and in Vancouver to face the UBC Thunderbirds (2-1-4).

Winless on the road

The WolfPack men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against the basement-dwelling MacEwan Griffins on the weekend, before losing 4-2 to the Alberta Golden Bears, the toast of the Prairie Division.

Alberta is 9-0-1 after the weekend, while MacEwan is 0-5-3.

The WolfPack is 3-6-1 through 10 games and fifth in the Pacific Division, tied in points with the fourth-place Fraser Valley Cascades.

The men will play a home-and-home series against the UBC-Okanagan Heat (3-3-2) on the weekend, with the Kamloops game going Thursday at Hillside Stadium. Kickoff is 8 p.m.