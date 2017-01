It was another tough weekend for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.

The men’s volleyball team lost on back-to-back nights in Langley, falling 3-0 and 3-1 to the Trinity Western Spartans (13-1).

The WolfPack, losers of nine matches in a row, were led by Sam Taylor Parks who had nine kills and one solo block.

The Pack, who are 1-13 on the season, will return to action on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, at home to the Regina Cougars (0-14).