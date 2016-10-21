WolfPack men to tackle final hurdle

Tonight Justin Donaldson will play his first match at Centennial Stadium in opposition colours.

The midfielder, who is putting together an all-star calibre season in his first year with the Thompson Rivers WolfPack, hasn’t been back to the Victoria stadium since his days in the Vikes blue and yellow, a chapter of his career that ended two seasons ago.

Now with the Wolves and one weekend away from the Kamloops club’s first trip to the Canada West playoffs, the 22-year-old will have an interesting opportunity on the Island tonight.

“First time back there since I played there,” Donaldson said with a smile this week.

“Obviously, a little nervous, I’m not going to lie.

“I started there out of high school — I learned a lot there. Coming back to knock them off and win that game to go through [to the playoffs] would be kind of special actually.”

The 2016 season marks Donaldson’s first in Kamloops since he graduated from St. Ann’s Academy. He has been an impactful player from Day 1, impressing both teammates and the coaching staff in training camp, and scoring four goals in his first weekend — three against his former team.

Heading into what could be the biggest road trip in WolfPack history, Donaldson is fourth in Canada West scoring with eight goals, second in game-winners with three. His Wolves hold the fourth-and-final playoff position in the Pacific Division as they hit the road to face the Vikes and the UBC Thunderbirds this weekend. The team from the Tournament Capital is just two points ahead of its rivals from UBC-Okanagan, while the T-Birds have booked a trip to the playoffs and the Vikes are still in contention.

Thompson Rivers’ fate is in its own hands — win two games this weekend and the club will be in the post-season. Anything less and they may need a little help.

“We never really want to be on the other side of it, where we have to game watch and hope for the best,” Donaldson said.

“Going into the weekend, obviously we always want to come out with the points. Especially this weekend, it’s very important. It’s nice to be in control of our own destiny, for sure.”

For the better part of half a season, every match has been crucial for the WolfPack. After starting the season 1-4, the club has cobbled together a 5-3-1 record, including a 3-1 stint after a winless September road trip to Alberta that put its season on life support.

Last weekend may have featured the highlight of the program’s history, as the Pack defeated the Trinity Western Spartans, the No. 4 team in Canada, 2-0 at Hillside Stadium.

It has been a difficult climb to the playoffs, but only one hurdle remains. After this weekend, the WolfPack will know their fate.

“I haven’t been naive and I’ve been trying to tell the players that as well,” WolfPack head coach John Antulov said of the grind to the playoffs.

“We knew it was going to be difficult. Making the playoffs is not an easy thing on this side [the Pacific Division]. For us to be in a position in our third year to potentially be there, I think speaks a lot for how far the guys have come.”