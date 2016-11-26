WolfPack men win at TCC

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack picked up their second victory of the season on Friday, defeating the visiting UBC-Okanagan Heat 78-75 at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The Pack trailed at halftime, 38-36, but outscored the visitors 21-14 in the final quarter to improve to 2-5 on the season.

Derek Rhodes led Thompson Rivers with 25 points and four assists, while Volodymyr Iegorov had 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal.

Aldrich Berrios had 27 in a losing effort for the Heat.

“Guys played well in the fourth and did a little bit better on the glass — that was the difference,” said WolfPack head coach Scott Clark.

The teams will tipoff again on Saturday night at 7 p.m.