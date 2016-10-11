WolfPack men win; to play final home matches this weekend

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack will close out the men’s soccer season this weekend, at Hillside Stadium for a pair of pivotal matches against the Fraser Valley Cascades and the Trinity Western Spartans.

Kickoff for both Saturday’s match against the Spartans and Sunday’s match against the Cascades is 1 p.m.

The Wolves are coming off a strong weekend in which the side picked up a pair of victories against the UBC-Okanagan Heat, 1-0 on Thursday and 2-1 on Saturday. With the wins, Thompson Rivers leapfrogged the Heat and occupy one of the Pacific Division’s four playoff spots, along with the Spartans, Cascades and UBC Thunderbirds.

This weekend’s matches will be the WolfPack’s final home contests of the 2016 regular season, with the club on the road to face the Victoria Vikes and the Thunderbirds in the final weekend of the campaign.

The Canada West quarter-final matches will be played on Oct. 29, with the Canada West Final Four to be played on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, hosted by the top seed in the Prairie Division.

Back-to-back losses

The WolfPack women suffered two more losses on the weekend, falling 2-1 and 2-0 to the Heat.

The WolfPack is 1-9 on the season, while the Heat are 4-6.

Thompson Rivers will be on the road this weekend, in Prince George to face the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday and in Edmonton to face the Alberta Pandas on Sunday.

The club returns home for its final matches of the season next weekend, with the Regina Cougars and Saskatchewan Huskies visiting Kamloops.