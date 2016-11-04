WolfPack men’s basketball team aiming higher

A year removed from their debut in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport national championship, it seems expectations have been raised for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.

“Of course. They should be,” said Volodymyr Iegorov, the 6-foot-7 forward who was fourth in the Canada West in points per game last season (18.4).

“It should be higher expectations every year. It’s the essence of the whole program and TRU basketball. If you look back to 2010, when coach [Scott] Clark became the head coach, you can see the progress every year.”

The 2015-2016 season was the most successful in the history of the men’s basketball program at TRU. The Pack lost in the final of the Canada West Final Four against the Calgary Dinos, taking silver at the conference tournament and making their first trip to what was then the CIS national championship.

The Wolves went winless in the national tournament, but it was yet another step in the progression of the program, which was 4-20 in its first season with Clark at the helm and has improved every year since.

Speaking with KTW about expectations for the season, Clark said he would be focused on his club’s process rather than trying to top the results of last season.

“You’re talking about a destination. I’m talking about a journey,” the seven-year head coach said.

“We don’t really have any control over where things finish. It sounds stupid, but what we do have control over is our work ethic, our preparation, how we conduct ourselves. That’s what we have to focus on and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Though the WolfPack lost three players to graduation last year — including starting point guard Reese Pribilsky and leading scorer Josh Wolfram — Clark said the Pack’s depth, though younger, is actually improved for the new campaign.

Imports Derek Rhodes and Maalik Hazziez will be expected to come in and be impactful players in their first seasons with Thompson Rivers, while returners like Jeff Tubbs, Joe Davis, Mike Rouault and Luke Morris will be expected to up their games.

“I think guys are stepping up,” Morris said.

He, too, said the WolfPack was putting little emphasis on a need to return to what is now known as the U Sports national championship.

“Obviously, guys want to reflect on the previous year, but we can’t live in the past,” he said.

“It obviously brings our standards up a bit higher, because we want to repeat our previous successes, but we’re a brand new team and we’re trying to do what our best is.”

The Wolves will get the regular season underway this weekend, at the Tournament Capital Centre to face the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday. Tipoff is 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Morris said he expected the T-Birds to bring a physical game to Kamloops, to try and intimidate. “That’s just UBC and we have to handle that,” he said.

Thompson Rivers finished the pre-season 2-2, with both its losses coming in overtime. Clark said those results bode well for the season ahead.

“I think we’ve gotten better,” he said.

“There’s a lot of new faces, so you’re trying to integrate new faces and you’re trying to teach your system, teach a lot of things. I think there’s been growth. I’ve been happy with the fellas, even though I’m probably a little hard on them sometimes.

“It probably sounds cliche, but we’re just trying to get a little bit better each and every day. If we can do that, we’ll see where that takes us.”