WolfPack miss opportunity, lose to Timberwolves

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack’s best players need to be their best players.

They weren’t Saturday afternoon.

There wasn’t a lot to be happy about in the first of a two-game set against the UNBC Timberwolves at Hillside Stadium Saturday. The WolfPack fell behind by two goals early and, despite fighting to make it close in the waning moments of the contest, dropped a 3-2 decision to the UNBC Timberwolves.

The loss was the Pack’s third in as many games and, against a team the Thompson Rivers reasonably should have beaten in its third home game of the season, the club fell to 1-4 in the 2016 Canada West men’s soccer campaign.

WolfPack head coach John Antulov was blunt in his assessment following the match and said the Pack’s best players didn’t show up for most of Saturday.

“Just effort,” Antulov said, asked what he needed to see more of. “That’s what it boiled down to.

“There were four or five guys who came out really flat in the first 20, 25 minutes. When your better players aren’t responding, maybe that comes down on me. Maybe I need to do a better job of getting the guys up and motivated before games. We think we are, but then we’re not — the last three games, we haven’t seen that push.”

The Timberwolves were on the WolfPack early, dominating the possession in the early portion of the match and nearly getting on the board in the first 10 minutes. If not for a short-range save from WolfPack goalkeeper Claye Harsany, the match could have been even uglier.

But three minutes later, the Timberwolves took that lead. Tofa Fakunle scored his first goal of the Canada West season in the 13th minute — just UNBC’s third goal in five matches — to put the Prince George club up 1-0.

He scored again in the 33rd minute, this time on a penalty kick, to for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

And in the second half, with Lubomir Magdolen having replaced Harsany in the Thompson Rivers crease, Francesco Bartolillo scored on a penalty kick rebound.

Just like that, in the 70th minute, the WolfPack trailed 3-0.

“It wasn’t a reflection of Claye, at all,” Antulov said of the keeper change.

He also pulled out Mike Bennett, Justin Donaldson and Mike Harvey, all of whom started the match, in the first half.

“He was kind of left out to dry — on both goals to be quite honest with you — by our back line. Lubo was kind of left out to dry on the back line as well. It didn’t fall down on the keepers. It fell down on the players that were on the field.”

With their backs against the wall and the clock winding down, the WolfPack fought to make it close. Ryan Glanville scored a pair of goals — one in the 75th minute and one in the 90th minute — to draw Thompson Rivers within one.

But even he admitted that, by then, it was far too little, far too late.

“When you go down three-bagel [3-0], it’s really tough,” Glanville said. “The good news is we get a chance to battle back tomorrow.

“It comes down to finishing our chances, because I think they were there in the first half. We minimize our mistakes at that end, capitalize on our chances at the other end — they’re not in a different league than us. They shouldn’t be up 3-0.”

The WolfPack will look to salvage the weekend with a victory on Sunday. Already the Pacific Divisions leaders are beginning to distance themselves from the rest of the field in the Canada West.

Another loss Sunday afternoon at Hillside Stadium would be a disaster.

“Because of the parity in the league, I don’t think one loss is going to do it,” Glanville said.

“Obviously, the wins against UBC are going to be a lot harder than, I would imagine, against UNBC. Any loss against these [newer teams], it’s a missed opportunity, but I do think we can salvage tomorrow if we can get out of here with three points.”