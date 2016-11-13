WolfPack runners compete at nationals in Quebec

Two members of the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cross country teams competed at Saturday’s 2016 USports Nationals, which were held on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City and hosted by the University of Laval.

Rachel Lobay finished 46th in the six-kilometre run in a time of 24 minutes, 9.4 seconds.

Conlan Sprickerhoff was 146th in the 10-kilometre distance in a time of 35 minutes,47.6 seconds.

“The fields were super deep again this year,” said TRU head coach Carmin Mazzotta, who was with his runners. “The level of competition in CIS/USports continues to grow. Rachel was again in the top half of the field with a gutsy effort. Conlan ran a similar time to last year, but on a much tougher course.”

Lobay said she tried to stay in the mix.

“I tried to finish strong. It was my best effort and it was all I could ask for.”

Sprickerhoff liked his start and finish.

“I started out where I wanted, faded a little bit in the middle of the race, but ended up finishing with a strong kick. Next year, with us ramping it up mileage wise a bit more, as we do every year. It’ll put me in a better spot for success. I’m more of a rhythm runner who benefits from flat and fast courses. Today was a grind.”

Next year’s USports Nationals will be held in Victoria and the WolfPack are hoping to have a bigger contingent of runners competing.

