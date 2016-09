The WolfPack women’s soccer team is still searching for its first win of the 2016 Canada West campaign.

Thompson Rivers was shut out by the Alberta Pandas 5-0 at Hillside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Brenna Mattiello, Ally Parth, Morgan Corbett, Kiera Fujimoto and Jamie Pasemko scored the goals for the Pandas, who outshot the WolfPack 19-3.

The WolfPack will be back in action on Sunday, at home to the UNBC Timberwolves. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.