WolfPack with strong outing in Nanaimo

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack had a strong showing at the B.C. Cross Country Championships in Nanaimo on the weekend, led by sophomore runner Rachel Lobay.

Thompson Rivers had 10 athlete at the provincial championship, an event that included the top junior (18- and 19-year-olds), senior (20-plus) and masters (40-plus) athletes. The field included a number of current and former Olympians, along with World Youth and World Junior competitors.

Lobay was the lone WolfPack racer to finish in the top 50 of the event, crossing the line of the six-kilometre women’s race 31st in a time of 23 minutes and one second.

“Last year, Rachel was the seventh rookie in the CIS nationals and placed 63rd overall,” WolfPack head coach Carmin Mazzotta said.

“She looks set to do that again this year as she was in the mix with the top university runners in B.C., who are some of the best in Canada.

Behind Lobay, Zoe Painter finished 51st in a time of 25:01. Alesha Miller (52nd, 25:11), Dina Mueller (55th, 26:21) and Christa Miller (57th, 26:43) rounded out the WolfPack contingent.

In the men’s eight-kilometre race, Brennen Smith was the top Thompson Rivers competitor, finishing 54th in a time of 27:24. He was three-tenths of a second better than Conlan Sprickerhoff (56th, 27:24). Liam McGrath finished 72nd with a time of 28:37.

“Brennen Smith, Conlan Sprickerhoff and Liam McGrath all got in a bit over their heads in the early going,” Mazzotta said.

“Conlan was in spitting distance of a Rio Olympian 2K into an 8K race and I knew he’d pit himself in a bit of a hole at that point. All three athletes went backwards over the middle part of the race but pulled it together with strong efforts over the last 2K.”

Thompson Rivers runners Nik Rampen (76th, 29:26) and Nelson Kleer (79th, 30:08) rounded out the contingent.

The top WolfPack athletes will head to the U Sports Cross-Country Championships in Laval, Que., on Nov. 12. The roster travelling to the event will be determined this week.

“I was really proud of both of our teams,” Mazzotta said.

“We are still an emerging university squad and we’ve had some unfortunate things happen this year.”

Meanwhile, at the Larry Nichols Memorial Race in Kelowna, three WolfPack runners ran the 4K. Emily Atherton finished in 15:13, while Sarah Manhard crossed the line in 16:21. Erica Johnson had a time of 15:23.

In the 9K, Marcus Allen finished 31:31, while Trine Flecks was second in the female category with a time of 40:04.