WolfPack stun Vikes, blow lead to T-Birds

On Saturday afternoon, Justin Donaldson made no attempt to hide his frustration with Thompson Rivers WolfPack’s loss.

On Sunday afternoon, he made sure it wouldn’t happen again.

Donaldson had three first-half goals against the Victoria Vikes on Sunday at Hillside Stadium, leading the Wolves to a 4-0 win against the Canada West’s 2015 silver medallists.

The victory came just 24 hours after Thompson Rivers collapsed and blew a 1-0 first-half lead against the Canada West defending-champion UBC Thunderbirds, eventually losing the home-opener 2-1.

“We all should be upset that we lost,” Donaldson said Saturday.

“We’re coming out this year to battle every team, we’re not coming in to just get points. We want to win every game. If someone is not upset on our team, they really should be because we came out hard today.”

Donaldson scored the WolfPack’s only goal against the T-Birds and channelled his frustration to get his club off to an early start on Sunday against the Vikes.

The 22-year-old, who himself played two seasons in Victoria for the Vikes, scored in the seventh minute of Sunday’s contest, firing home a pass from the WolfPack’s Ryan Glanville to get his club on the board.

Donaldson would score again in the 31st and 43rd minutes, his second goal a rocket from 25 yards out and the hat-trick marker a header on a Mitch Popadynetz corner kick, to put the game out of reach for Victoria.

Recognized by both his teammates and coaches as the most impressive player in the Pack’s pre-season training camp, the Kamloops product carried his strong play into his first regular-season weekend in the black and orange.

“Obviously, for him to come in as a new player in our program and start contributing immediately is fantastic,” WolfPack head coach John Antulov said of Donaldson.

“There seems to be good chemistry happening between our front four, front five guys.”

The weekend through the Interior was a tough one for both the Thunderbirds and the Vikes. Victoria headed back to the Island with an 0-2 record, falling to the UBC-Okanagan Heat before getting shelled by the WolfPack.

The T-Birds, meanwhile, needed a second-half comeback to defeat the Wolves and played to a draw the following afternoon against the Heat.

Antulov said the weekend was an indicator the Vikes had lost some key players, but also that Thompson Rivers and UBC-Okanagan are closing the gap on the traditional powerhouses.

“Victoria is going to be there at the end,” he said of the Vikes.

“I think we’re going to get better as well. I think we’ve improved, but we still have a long way to go and to improve.”

With road matches this weekend against the Fraser Valley Cascades (0-0) and the Trinity Western Spartans (2-0), Antulov said it’s still too early to say the WolfPack has put the Canada West on notice.

Another solid weekend may change that.

“Our division is so tough and so tight, you could have one great weekend now, but you have to be able to back it up the next weekend,” Antulov said.

“The two teams we’re playing this weekend are no slouches either. They’re not going to take us lightly and we’re not going to take them lightly. It’s going to be a battle.”