WolfPack sweep Bobcats in Brandon

The WolfPack women’s volleyball team captured its first two victories of the Canada West season on the weekend, defeating the Bobcats 3-2 and 3-0 in Brandon on the weekend.

Thompson Rivers is 2-2 on the season, while the Bobcats fell to 0-4.

The Wolves were led by Iuliia Pakhomenko and Rachel Windhorst on the weekend.

Pakhomenko, the defending CIS player of the year, finished the road trip with 38 kills, six aces, 16 digs, one solo block and two block assists.

Windhorst, who is new to the WolfPack but was the Atlantic University Sport rookie of the year and a first-team all-star, tallied 22 kills, 13 digs, two solo blocks and six block assists.

Setter Abby Spratt had 79 assists.

The results were different for the men’s Pack, which fell to 0-4 on the season, losing 3-1 and 3-0 to the Bobcats.

Randy Grundmann and Charlie Bringloe led Thompson Rivers with 21 and 24 kills, respectively.

The WolfPack play host to the Mount Royal Cougars this weekend at the Tournament Capital Centre.