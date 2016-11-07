WolfPack swimming sixth in Vernon

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack captured 16 medals — six gold, seven silver and three bronze — en route to finishing sixth at the Vernon Fall Invitational Swim Meet on the weekend.

The nine-team meet included 196 swimmers.

First-year swimmer Breena Rusnell led the Pack, qualifying for the Canada West Championships in four events later this month, while capturing gold in the 200-metre individual medley and 50m butterfly, silver in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke and bronze in the 100m backstroke. She was also sixth in the 800m and 100m freestyles.

Joelle Young won gold in both the 100m and 200m breaststrokes and captured silver in the 200m IM. She was third in the 50m backstroke.

Gabrielle Dagasso won bronze in the 200m backstroke. Jagdeesh Uppal won gold in the 100m and 200m breaststrokes and silver in the 50m breaststroke.

The first-ever WolfPack relay teams partook in the women’s 4x50m medley relay and 4x50m freestyle relay, finishing second in both events.