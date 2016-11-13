WolfPack volleyball men split weekend series against Mount Royal

It was a .500 weekend for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team.

After winning their first Canada West match on Friday, the Pack were beaten on Saturday in straight sets by the visiting Mount Royal University Cougars.

The WolfPack fall to 1-5 on the season, while Mount Royal of Calgary moves to .500 at 3-3.

They were led by Riley Friesen who had 16 kills in 31 chances. TRU’s main offensive threat was Randy Grundmann, who had eight kills in 20 swings.

TRU interim head coach Mike Hawkins said his players did not have the same energy on Saturday as they had on Friday.

“The difference last night was that we controlled the serve and pass game. Tonight, it was the opposite. We were struggling with serve and receive,” he said.

“It is all about momentum. It is all about getting yourself into the match. It’s a sport that is very much ‘stop go, stop go.” If you can build that, it will help you. In the first set, we really struggled in gaining any traction.”

Cougars head coach Shawn Sky liked his team’s blocking.

“It was a complete game for us,” Sky said. “Early in the season, you are going to have some inconsistencies and we showed that last night. I am sure coach Hawkins would say that TRU had those inconsistencies tonight. That sums up the way some teams play in November.”

STATISTICS:

TRU:

Randy Grundmann : 8 kills in 20 chances, 4 digs, 1 block assist Sam Taylor Parks: 6 kills in 11 chances 1 block assist Jordan Foot: 4 kills in 10 opportunities 1 assist, 1 dig and 1 block assist Jakob Hamilton: 18 assists , 4 digs, 1 block assist

MOUNT ROYAL:

Riley Friesen: 16 kills in 31 swings, 1 service ace, 2 digs, 3 block assists Tyler Schmidt: 9 kills in 24 opportunities, 2 assists, 4 digs, 5 block assists Josh Kirkham: 5 kills in 10 chances, 1 assist, 3 digs Tanner Greves: 29 assists, 7 digs, 3 block assists

SIDELINES

The WolfPack are at home to UBC next weekend (Nov. 18/19) . . . The TRU Bookstore/McDonalds Leader of the Pack Player of the Match was Taylor Parks.

— TRU Sports Information