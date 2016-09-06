WolfPack winless in Lower Mainland

After an impressive start to the 2016 Canada West men’s soccer season, the Thompson Rivers WolfPack was humbled in a weekend trip to the Lower Mainland.

The Wolves lost 1-0 to both the Fraser Valley Cascades and the Trinity Western Spartans on the Labour Day long weekend.

Thompson Rivers fell to 1-3 on the season with the losses, while Fraser Valley improved to 2-0 and Trinity Western to 4-0.

The WolfPack will be at home to the UNBC Timberwolves on the weekend, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Starting the campaign

The WolfPack women’s soccer team will also be in action on the weekend, opening their regular season on the road to face the Calgary Dinos and Lethbridge Pronghorns.