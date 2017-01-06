WolfPack women back in win column

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack scored a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Dinos on Thursday night, opening the second half of the Canada West volleyball season with a win on the road.

The WolfPack lost the opening set 20-25, but rebounded with three straight set wins, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-17.

Iuliia Pakhomenko led Thompson Rivers with 31 kills in 62 attempts and had two service aces and eight digs. Rachel Windhorst notched 10 kills and seven digs, while Abby Spratt had 51 assists and 11 digs.

The Wolves improved to 6-5 on the season with the win, while the Dinos dropped to 8-3.

In men’s action, the WolfPack fell 3-1 against Calgary, losing 25-20, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23.

Randy Grundmann finished the night with 18 kills and seven digs, while Sam Taylor Parks had 10 kills and Tim Edge 12.

Thompson Rivers now has a record of 1-10, while Calgary is 4-7.

Both WolfPack clubs will be in action again on Friday night.