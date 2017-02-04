WolfPack women defeat Manitoba in volleyball action

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack rallied from a slow start to defeat the host University of Manitoba Bisons 3-1 in Canada West women’s volleyball action on Friday night.

The scores were 8-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16.

The WolfPack are now 9-8 on the year, while the Bisons fall to 6-13.

TRU was led by USport and Canada West player of the year Iullia Pakhomenko, who had 21 kills in 50 chances with two service aces, four digs and three block assists.

Manitoba’s top offensive player was Sarah Klassen, with 10 kills in 21 swings with 4 digs and 2 block assists.

The WolfPack and Bisons close out their weekend series Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Next home action for the WolfPack will be Friday, Feb. 10, when they host the University of Winnipeg Wesmen.

Game time will be 6 p.m.