WolfPack women drubbed in Canada West debut in Calgary

It’s a score more befitting of a football game than a soccer match.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack women’s soccer team lost 10-0 to the Calgary Dinos on Saturday afternoon, dropping the program’s season-opening contest in dramatic fashion in Southern Alberta.

The WolfPack expected the 2016 campaign to be a tough one, given the side’s youth, but it’s hard to imagine the club expected this.

“Look, University of Calgary is third ranked in Western Canada, went to the nationals last year, losing 1-0 to the eventual national champion UBC and then they returned every single one of their starters and added three or four blue-chip players,” head coach Kelly Shantz said.

“They’re a top-flight program and we knew we were going to be in the deep end of the pool today, starting two returners and nine freshmen.”

In the deep end they were, surrendering the match’s first goal in the eighth minute and with Calgary extending the lead to three with goals in the 28th and 44th minutes.

But it was in the second half that the wheels fell off for Thompson Rivers. The Dinos scored in the 49th, 50th, 54th, 57th, 72nd, 81st and 90th minutes to push the game to a 10-0 margin.

Jordan Smith finished the afternoon with three goals and four assists off 10 shots on goal, while Mollee Ramsay added three goals and an assist. Maddison Fritze and Kelsie MacDonald finished with two goals and one assist apiece.

“It was a tough day,” Shantz said. “We made a lot of mistakes. We’ve got a lot of learning to do about shape and position and how to compete.

“We got pushed around — we have a lot to learn in that regard and we’re only going to learn after being on the field at this pace and at this level.

“The girls are a little down but not beat up.”

The WolfPack will continue their road trip on Sunday, in Lethbridge to face the Pronghorns.