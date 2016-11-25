WolfPack women fall to Heat

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack lost their sixth game of the season on Friday night, falling 60-49 to the UBC-Okanagan Heat at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The Heat improved to 2-5 with the win.

Thompson Rivers was led by Emma Piggin, who finished the night with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Emily Vilac had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three blocks and two assists.

“We weren’t offensive rebounding at all and we weren’t shooting enough to not offensive rebound,” WolfPack head coach Scott Reeves said.

“When you combine those things, we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole and when we needed threes to drop, they weren’t dropping. We did rebound the ball better in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter but, really, you can’t shoot percentages like we shot.”

The WolfPack shot 27.5 per cent from the field and 22.7 per cent from three-point range.

The Heat were led by Emily Kanester who finished the night with 17 points.

The teams will play again on Saturday night, with tipoff slated for 5 p.m.

— with files from TRU Sports Information