WolfPack women lose back-to-back contests against Wesmen

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack had their losing streak extended to six games on Saturday evening, dropping a 88-65 decision to the visiting Wesmen at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The Pack lost the first contest of the weekend series 73-49 on Friday night.

With the loss, Thompson Rivers fell to 2-12 on the season, while Winnipeg is a conference-best 13-1.

Emily Vilac led the WolfPack with 14 points on Saturday night. Emma Piggin and Leilani Carney both finished the night with 13 points.

Chelsea Hoey led the Wolves in rebounds with 10.

Faith Hezekiah led Winnipeg with 2 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Shawn Pallister had 16 points, Antoinette Miller 14 points and Skylar Boulanger 11.

Thompson Rivers will be on the road to face the Fraser Valley Cascades (8-4) on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, before returning home on Feb. 3 — the final home weekend of the season — to face the Calgary Dinos (8-4).