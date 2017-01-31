WolfPack women sweep Cougars; men split (with slideshow)

The TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball team improved to 8-8 on the season as it received 21 kills from USport and Canada West player of the year Iullia Pakhomenko (right, facing camera) in a three-set victory over Regina on Saturday at the Tournament Capital Centre. The Ukrainian powerhouse had two attack errors in 32 chances and added five digs, a block and two block assists. She moved into sixth place in the all-time Canada West kills category. TRU’s women also had a straight-sets victory over Regina at the TCC on Friday. The WolfPack men’s volleyball team is 2-14 after splitting a pair of matches with the Cougars on the weekend.