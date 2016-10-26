WolfPack women top men in Canada West coaches poll

The WolfPack women’s volleyball team was ranked sixth on Wednesday as the Canada West released its annual coaches poll in advance of the 2016-2017 season.

Thompson Rivers, which received 85 points, finished just outside the top five, with Trinity Western (143), Alberta (126), UBC-Okanagan (119), UBC (118) and Calgary (92) locking up the first five slots.

The WolfPack men were ranked 10th in the 13-team conference, receiving 44 points and falling 34 short of the final playoff spot occupied by seventh-place UBC (78). Only UBC-Okanagan (32), MacEwan (29) and Regina (14) received fewer points in men’s volleyball voting.

The WolfPack open the season this weekend, at the Tournament Capital Centre to face the Alberta Pandas and Golden Bears.