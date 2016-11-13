WolfPack women’s volleyball team climbs to .500 on season

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack are back to .500 in Canada West women’s volleyball.

The club needed a full five sets to dispose of the previously unbeaten Mount Royal University Cougars on Saturday at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The scores were 25-17,22-25,20-25,25-21,15-12.

The WolfPack got a big performance from a number of players in a match that both coaches said was ‘rocky’. Iullia Pakhomenko, the USports and Canada West player of the week, had 23 kills in 61 chances with 14 digs, three service aces and two block assists. Mount Royal’s top offensive threat was Alex Donaghy, with 16 kills in 46 swings with 10 digs, five block assists and one service ace.

TRU is now 3-3 on the year, while Mount Royal sits at 3-1.

“At some points, it was really scrambly on both sides,” TRU coach Chad Grimm said. “We didn’t take care of the ball at times. I thought the first set on both sides had the level of intensity picking up. There were some long scrappy rallies. It was nice to come out on top at the end.”

Cougars head coach Sandra Lamb called it an “ugly” battle.

“I am sure Chad would agree that it was some pretty ugly volleyball at times,” Lamb said. “A little disappointed how we came out today. Our passing was atrocious. We couldn’t stay in system enough and couldn’t find that rhythm. Then that hot hand over there, Iullia [Pakhomenko] gets going and the team rallies around her and the next thing you know you are losing.”

STATISTICS

TRU:

Iullia Pakhomenko: 23 kills on 61 chances, 3 service aces, 2 assists, 14 digs, 2 block assists Rachel Windhorst: 16 kills on 39 opportunities, 2 service aces, 19 digs, 2 block assists Mikayla Funk: 10 kills on 17 swings, 2 service aces, 9 digs, 2 block assists Abby Spratt: 46 assists, 6 digs, 1 solo block and 4 block assists

MOUNT ROYAL:

Alex Donaghy: 16 kills on 46 chances, 1 assist, 1 service ace, 10 digs, 5 block assists Taylor Pelland: 12 kills on 43 swings, 3 service aces, 11 digs, 1 block assist Amy Gordon 41 assists, 12 digs, 4 block assists

SIDELINES

Next up for the WolfPack volleyball women are the UBC Thunderbirds, who will visit the TCC next weekend (Nov. 18/19) . . . The TRU Bookstore/McDonalds Leader of the Pack Player of the Match were first-year players Funk and Spratt.