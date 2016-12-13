WolfPack wraps MJB

Joelle Young led the Thompson Rivers WolfPack at the MJB Law Classic on the weekend, winning a silver medal in the 200-metre breaststroke on her way to shaving off four seconds from her lifetime personal-best time.

The first-year swimmer was the lone WolfPack athlete to medal at the meet and narrowly missed her U Sport Championship qualifying time. She also finished fifth in the 50m and 100m breaststrokes.

Meanwhile, Breena Rusnell finished seventh in both the 50m and 100m freestyles and eighth in the 200m individual medley.

Jagdeesh Uppal was fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

The MJB Law Classic included more than 500 swimmers from 19 clubs.

None of the Wolves qualified for the U Sport Championships at the meet and will now turn their attentions to the Kelowna Invitational Snowfest, scheduled to take place from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22.

That meet, as well as one set for Vancouver in February, are the final two opportunities to qualify for nationals.