Woman, dog die in mobile-home fire near Clearwater

A North Thompson woman is dead following a fire at a mobile home in Blackpool on Thursday night.

Mike Smith, chief of Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department, said his members attended the fire to help volunteers from the unincorporated community of Blackpool. The call came in for assistance about 10 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Jim Podbisky confirmed a woman and her pet dog died in the fire. As of Friday morning, the body had not been recovered from the unit at Mountain View Trailer Park in Blackpool, south of Clearwater on Highway 5 North.

Blackpool is 116 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

“It appears to be a tragic accident,” Podbisky said.

RCMP helped the woman about six weeks ago after she was committed to hospital by Interior Health authorities, suffering from symptoms of disease.

Smith said about six members of his crew attended the fire, along with a tanker truck. He estimated about eight to 10 members of Blackpool’s department responded with equipment.

Podbisky said the investigation will be handled by the BC Coroners Service. The provincial Office of the Fire Commissioner is also expected to be involved.