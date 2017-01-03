Woman escapes after carjackers seize her vehicle in Merritt

Police have two men in custody after a New Year’s Day carjacking in downtown Merritt.

A Merritt woman was sitting in her vehicle outside the Old Barley Market liquor store on Quilchena Avenue, waiting for a friend, when two men entered her vehicle and attempted to force her into the back seat.

“She wasn’t injured at all in the confrontation,” Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said, noting the men appeared to be trying to delay her from calling the police.

The woman managed to escape from the two men, who took off in her car.

She then called police and Mounties intercepted the vehicle as it drove past the RCMP station on Voght Street.

“The vehicle went right by the detachment, so [police] were able to follow it up the hill,” Dunsmore said. The suspects made a turn off into McDonald’s, then back onto Irvine Avenue, at which point the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The suspects “jumped out and went off on foot. The members caught them within moments of them getting out of the vehicle,” Dunsmore said. “One was very co-operative, one put up a bit of a tussle.”

Police did not have to use their weapons in the arrests.

A 32-year-old man and 24-year-old man, both from the Lower Mainland, were taken into police custody. There was no damage to the vehicle, which was returned to the woman, Dunsmore said.

The 32-year-old faces charges of robbery, flight from police, impaired driving by drugs and seven counts of failing to comply with court orders. The 24-year-old is charged with robbery, resisting a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Both men were on court orders to be at the Vision Quest rehabilitation centre in Logan Lake and left without permission.

The two men remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.