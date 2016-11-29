Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

A woman suffered serious injuries on Monday night after being struck in a Columbia Street crosswalk.
Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the 25-year-old woman was crossing the thoroughfare in the 600-block when she was hit by a vehicle.
She was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Shelkie said.
“The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is co-operating with police,” she said.
The investigation is ongoing.
