Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

A woman suffered serious injuries on Monday night after being struck in a Columbia Street crosswalk.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the 25-year-old woman was crossing the thoroughfare in the 600-block when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Shelkie said.

“The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is co-operating with police,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.