More to work of a teacher than time spent in classroom

Editor:

Re: Rick Sommer’s letter of Jan, 23 (‘Teachers show sense of entitlement’):

Sommer stated: “I fully recognize that, outside these numbers, teachers prepare lesson plans, mark exams and contribute on a volunteer basis to sport, arts and students in general.”

Does he really?

If so, why no mention of how long these other activities take and why the continued harping on the number of days that “part” of the job takes up? Considering that the first two are part of the job and not volunteer work, it would be a good idea to recognize how many hours in total it takes to do the whole job.

It was many years ago, but I remember my school teachers mentioning many times about time put in marking over a weekend and that it was not an unusual thing. That would put the number of days working in a year way up. I doubt the situation has changed.

Perhaps a class in responsible use of statistics would help. Kool-Aid will not be served.

Finally, looking at only the classroom time as a measure of how much teachers work is an old cheap shot.

Sommer needs to get some new material.

Gene Wirchenko

Kamloops