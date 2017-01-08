Working on a way to keep the street from the youth

Last year, a pilot project saw four homeless youth given housing and supports — during the workday only.

When their day was done, those helping the young quartet went home “and the street came back in,” said Katherine McParland, youth homelessness manager with A Way Home Committee To End Youth Homelessness.

It’s why she and others working with the committee see a need to provide housing and 24/7 support for homeless youth — the category spans those from ages 12 to 24 — to help make the transition successful.

One of the ways to do that, McParland said, would be to take the idea from the pilot project and create safe suites to include youth in the community and foster a sense of belonging.

Ideally, she said, that would see perhaps a four-plex established with staffing to help keep the street out as the youth trying to regain control of their lives take the steps to do that.

McParland said the committee, a partnership of many agencies that confront the issue of youth homelessness on a daily basis, has created pockets of transition housing to help get young people off the streets.

But she said the model needs more added to it.

“These are high-risk youth who have not lived on their own,” McParland said. “And you can’t just plunk them in there with no 24-hour supervision because they fail. Many of them have complex mental-health issues and there’s no way they can just go into housing.”

The pilot project was created during the October count of homeless youth in Kamloops. It saw one youth move on to community living, McParland said, while the others required more staffing support and supervision to sustain their programs.

That count, conducted between Oct. 13 and Oct. 21, identified 56 youth in the city who were at that time homeless and another 79 who had experienced homelessness at other times during 2016.

McParland acknowledged the number isn’t accurate since many youth couch surf or find other ways to put a temporary roof over their heads.

Twenty-eight of the 129 contacted had experienced homelessness for more than a year and one had been homeless for six years.

The fentanyl crisis in the province adds urgency to the issue, McParland said.

The B.C. Coroners Office has reported those ages 19 to 29 accounted for the largest percentage of illicit-drug overdose deaths and the second-largest demographic whose overdoses included fentanyl.

“We need that supervision to keep these kids alive,” McParland said. “The problem is no one wants to fund 24-hour support.”

That’s why she’ll be taking the message out into the community and to local politicians.

“In order to make a Safe Suite happen, everyone needs to help do their part,” she said. “It’s not just government’s responsibility alone, it’s communities that need to make this happen.

“If each person and sector does their part, Kamloops will rise to be the community who raises the child. We want to act like family to those kids who have none,” she said.

“This is why the A Way Home movement has been so successful as it brings together businesses, landlords, non-profits, aboriginal organizations, etc. to generate solutions, such as the safe suite that will measurably help to prevent, reduce and end youth homelessness.”

McParland said organizers planned to release in-depth results of the youth homeless count last month, but noted statistics are still being analyzed and an event focusing on the information is planned for later this year.