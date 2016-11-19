World’s Best Commercials to be shown at Paramount Theatre

The Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) is again screening the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which includes the World’s Best Commercials of 2015, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St.

“The commercials will make you laugh, cry and leave you in awe,” said KAG fundraising events co-ordinator Judy Basso. “It will certainly be thought-provoking for those that see it. I was amazed at the creativity.”

Tickets are $15 for gallery members, students and seniors and $30 for the general public. Tickets are available at the gallery or at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca. KAG members need to buy their tickets at the gallery. Following the screening, there will be a gathering with a cash bar at the gallery.

Coffeehouse coming up in Heffley

The monthly Heffley Creek Coffeehouse hosts local entertainers on Saturday, Nov. 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. A concession will be available for those who want to eat before the show. Admission is $2 and free for entertainers and children under 12.