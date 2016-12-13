Year-to-date Kamloops Airport passenger numbers on par with 2015

The number of travellers to Kamloops Airport continues to fall as the full impact of the oil-patch recession in Northern Alberta is felt.

The number of travellers in November fell by 3.5 per cent from the same month last year. Year-to-date traveller numbers are marginally higher.

Last month, 25,470 people passed through the airport, compared to 26,383 in November 2015. Through 11 months this year, the airport has served 293,083 travellers, less than a half-percentage point more than the 291,821 who used the facility through November 2015.

Airport manager Fred Legace said there are signs of improvement despite the latest numbers.

“Air carriers report some initial signs of recovery, though, as energy companies start the process of bringing people back on staff, and this bodes well for the Kamloops market of migrating workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legace said a project to rehabilitate the eastern portion of the airport’s main apron is almost done, with the remainder of the project scheduled to start in April and be completed in May.