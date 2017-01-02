Year ends with $158 million in building permits

The City of Kamloops will finish the year down in overall construction activity, but it’s been a good year for homebuilders, particularly those building multi-family units.

While the final tally is not yet complete, city officials expect about $158-million worth of building permits issued for 2016.

That compares to $179.4 million in 2015, which was driven by stronger commercial and industrial numbers.

That included the new Cascades Casino in Aberdeen.

“We saw a big increase in the number of residential units created [in 2016],” said Jason Dixon, the city’s building and engineering development manager.

The city recorded 589 permits for new homes, up about 27 per cent over 2015.

That growth came largely in multi-family units.

Values increased to $126.4 million in 2016 from 120.6 million in 2015.

“We did see an increase in values and that lines up with the increase in units.”

Looking ahead for 2017, Dixon said he expects to see a rebound in commercial and industrial construction following the ebb in 2016.

The latest rental survey by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found the vacancy rate for apartment buildings in Kamloops at 1.1 per cent.

Another area of growth in 2017 is expected to be a boom in apartment construction, following decades of inactivity.

“People are realizing that and projects are coming to fruition,” Dixon said.

Cross Developments plans to build 375 rental units across from Thompson Rivers University, while Kelson Group is building 110 units on Summit Drive in Sahali. The latter project is expected to be under construction in 2017.