IN THE PHOTO: Thompson Rivers University Student Michael Jeffery is on his second year of yurt living. Andrea Klassen/KTW

When Michael Jeffery returned to Kamloops this fall for another year of study at Thompson Rivers University, he made one big change to his unusual home atop a paddock on the Tk’emlups Indian Reserve: a new wood stove.

“This thing heats up in 10 minutes and it can actually get pretty warm in here,” Jeffery told KTW during an afternoon visit to the round, canvas-sided structure he calls home.

This will be Jeffery’s second winter in the yurt, which he built last year as an alternative to renting an apartment while taking adventure-studies classes at TRU. The change in stoves should make a big difference.

In his first year of yurt living, Jeffery relied on a homemade wood stove that channeled most of its heat into a wooden bench. The concept worked in theory, but in practice made for some chilly nights.

“To get the bench warm takes three or four hours, so it’s not worth it because you have to be feeding wood constantly,” he said. “So, if I came home and wanted to be warm, I’d have to wait three or four hours. It’s not worth it.”

While he made it through the winter, Jeffrey admits some days in the first year were a challenge.

“When it’s -15 C, it’s a little bit rough to do anything out here. All of my vegetables are frozen and I can’t cook,” he said.

On many nights, he’d come home after studying and immediately crawl into bed. Jeffrey also came to regret his decision to elevate the yurt with a purpose-built deck.

Should he build another yurt in the future — which remains a possibility — he would install it directly on the ground, where the temperature tends to be warmer than the air.

With a warmer base, heating the yurt would be a little easier.

Chilliness aside, Jeffery said he has enjoyed living in the yurt so far, noting the space has become popular with his university classmates and friends.

“Whenever I have friends travelling through, they just want to stay here all day,” he said. “I go to school and they just stay here all day.”

Though he plans to sell the yurt once his time at TRU ends, Jeffery said he’s thinking he may build a smaller version to live in when he begins his master’s degree.

Visiting other yurts is also in the cards. After news of his living situation spread through media last year, a Mongolian news organization wrote about Jeffery’s living arrangements and a number of residents reached out to him, offering him places to stay should he travel to the country in which the structure was invented.

“It’s a source of national pride for them and it’s unique to them, so to see someone in North America living in a yurt is curious to them,” Jeffery said.

He plans to make a trip to Mongolia next year.