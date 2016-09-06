Yes, one can be mayor and MLA at same time

Should Mayor Peter Milobar manage to win both the B.C. Liberal Party’s nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson and the MLA’s seat in next May’s provincial election, he won’t be required to step down as mayor.

While politicians can’t hold two positions in local government — city councillor and electoral area director for a regional district, for instance — corporate officer Cindy Kennedy, who serves as the city’s chief electoral officer during municipal campaigns, said nothing prohibits a person from holding offices in multiple levels of government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Milobar indicated he would step down if elected MLA, but could stay on in the short term if several sitting councillors decide to take a shot at the mayor’s seat, which would require them to resign their seats.

“If a couple decided to do that, you could have quite a few empty seats and it might be more pragmatic for me to stay on until the byelection happened, just so we have enough people to have a quorum around the council table,” Milobar said. “I’ll play that one by ear and I’m happy with whatever direction council decides to go in.”

Kennedy said current councillors would have 14 days after a byelection is called to resign their seats and seek the mayorship. Those vacant councillor seats would then be part of the byelection as well, giving new council hopefuls a shot at the job.

The byelection must be held within 80 days of a chief election officer being appointed.

Council must hold byelections for vacant seats until Jan. 1, 2018, Kennedy said. After that point, it can pass a resolution to leave seats empty until the regular municipal election on Oct. 20, 2018.

As to the leave of absence Milobar has stated he will take during the provincial election campaign, should he win the Liberal nomination, Kennedy said it’s up to council whether he receives his regular paycheque during that period.

“The city would pay him unless there is a motion from council for it to be an unpaid leave,” she said.